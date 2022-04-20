IMS UNISON University, Dehradun Celebrates 5th Convocation

The occasion of the 5th Convocation of IMS Unison University (IUU) held on November 20, 2021, witnessed celebration in which a total of 638 degrees and nine gold medals were conferred. The Chancellor, IUU, Prof. Gurdip Singh was the Chief Guest of the Ceremony while Director IIM Sirmaur Prof. Neelu Rohmetra was the Guest of Honor. The academic achievers of LLM batch of 2020-21, MBA & MA (J&MC) batch of 2019- 21, BALLB(H), BBALLB(H) batch of 2016-21 and BBA, B.Com.(H), BA (J&MC) & BA(H) English, batch of 2018-21 were felicitated. Gold Medals were awarded to 9 toppers of the various batches. It is interesting to note that 7 out of the total 9 gold medalists were girls.The annual Convocation began with the Academic Procession where Chancellor Prof. Gurdip Singh, Chairman, Board of Governors Shri Amit Agarwal, Vice Chancellor Prof. Gautam Sinha, Members of Board of Governors (BOG), Deans, and Members of the Academic Council walked through the aisle towards the Convocation venue.The tone of the 5 th Convocation was set by the rendition of theNational Anthem by the army band. Prof. Gurdip Singh, Chancellor, IUU and Chief Guest, declared the Convocation open. This was followed by the welcome address by Prof. Gautam Sinha, Vice Chancellor, IMS Unison University.Prof. Gautam Sinha welcomed the Chief Guest, all other dignitaries, graduating students, their family members and media persons and expressed gratitude for their gracious presence on the fifth convocation. He congratulated all the 638graduating students and wished them a bright future. He said that thepurpose of education isnot merely to impart knowledge; it is to build Character, to strengthen the mind and to appreciate the myriad gifts of life.Prof. Sinha urged the graduating students to be conscientious and dedicated in all their endeavors so that the fruits of their endeavors can benefit society at large. He expressed confidence in students’ ability to achieve excellence in life. He said students must instill character qualities such as curiosity to learn, and must remain lifelong learners.In his Convocation Address, the Chief Guest Hon’ble Chancellor, IUU Prof. Gurdip Singh congratulated the students for their academic achievements.He urged them to strive earnestly to find the path that will lead them to the life of their choosing. He listed certain prerequisites to success. He said, in order to succeed good physical and intellectual health,which are intrinsically linked, were necessary.He further said that hard work and humility were indispensable to reaching to the pinnacle of success. A humble approach, said Prof. Singh, was one’s real asset and had the capability of winning hearts. Humilityacts as a catalyst for success whereas arrogance blocks success, he opined. In addition, Prof. Singh stressed on positivity of thoughts and behaviour. He also laid emphasis on the need to remain stress free. He said that stress blocks the three I’s of – Innovation, Inspiration and Intuition. He advised the students to remember the golden rule of life: “Honesty breeds Trust; Humility breeds greatness; Hard work breeds success. Whatever you plant now decides whatever you reap later.”The Chief Guest also released the Souvenir on this auspicious occasion.In heraddress, the Guest of Honor Prof. Neelu Rohmetra, Director IIM Sirmaur, congratulated the students and wished them success in building their careers. She said IMS Unison University has distinguished itself as an eminent institution for teaching and research in Business Management, Mass Communication, Law, Hotel Management and Liberal Arts over a short span of time. Prof. Rohmetra expressed confidence that the students would make significant contribution in accelerating the pace of development in society and the nation through their knowledge, creative skills, enterprise and hard work.The vote of thanks was proposed by Col. Pranav Kumar, Registrar of the University and the ceremony concluded with the National Anthem.The Convocation ceremony was marked by the presence of esteemed guests, media persons, students and parents of the graduating students. Throughout the programme, a sense of pride and achievement was palpable among all the graduating students, families, and the faculty members of the University.