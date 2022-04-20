IMS-BHU Upgraded To AIIMS Like Institution

Varanasi: Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) here was today upgraded to the level of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

An MoU was exchanged in this regard between union ministries of HRD, Health and Family Welfare and the UP government at K N Uduppa Auditorium here.

"It is a historic moment and a dream that has become reality today", Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on the occasion.

He said the IMS-BHU will get 700 additional beds and super specialty health facilities, and also assured that the institute will not face any financial problems for its upgradation into AIIMS like institution.

"The hard work was put for the last two years and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the biggest gift to the great university. I am sure that the institute will come up as world class medical institute, getting inspiration from none other than Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Ji," he said

The institute will soon witness appointment of over 2500 staff and with a team of dedicated medical and para-medical staff, it will emerge as a premier world class institute, even better than AIIMS, he said addressing the gathering here.

On the occasion, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda said all efforts will be made to upgrade IMS into AIIMS like institution. "AIIMS is the brand name and IMS-BHU has all the potentials to emerge as the world class institute that will serve nearly one-sixth of country's population," Nadda said.

The country has witnessed fourteen new AIIMS across different states in the last four years and BHU is the only varsity to get AIIMS like institution, he said, adding it will be governed according to the BHU Act.

He recollected that his father pursued medical education and had visited the varsity on several occasion with him in the past.

The Director, AIIMS, New Delhi, Prof Randeep Guleria was also present on the occasion.

Minister of State (independent charge) Communications, Manoj Sinha stressed on the life of the BHU founder Mahamana, saying erecting a large building will not do service to the people, only the students and the doctors may fulfil the vision of Mahamana by working with full devotion and dedication.

BHU Vice Chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar said that IMS will be inseparable part of BHU and will have complete functional and financial autonomy after its up gradation into AIIMS like institution.

Union Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel and Ashwini Kumar Choubey along with Member of Parliament Mahendra Nath Pandey also expressed their views on the occasion.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of Technical and Medical Education, Ashutosh Tandon was also on the occasion. Director IMS BHU VK Shukla said BHU will function according to the vision of Mahamana. PTI