Imran, Trump discuss COVID-19 pandemic over phone

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation to discuss the challenges being faced by the international community due to the coronavirus pandemic, its implications on global economy, and ways to mitigate its impact, it was reported.

In the phone call on Wednesday, the two leaders also exchanged views on regional issues and further strengthening of Pakistan-US cooperation, The Express Tribune quoted Aisha Frooqui, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as saying in a statement.

Khan conveyed sympathies and condolences on the loss of thousands of lives in the US due to deadly disease.

The premier also highlighted Pakistan's efforts to contain the spread of the virus and emphasised that the country was facing a dual challenge of overcoming the pandemic and saving people, particularly the most vulnerable segments of the population, from hunger due to lockdown.

He underlined that the government had put together a $8 billion package to support the affected people and businesses.

While thanking President Trump for the US support in the IMF and other fora, Prime Minister Khan said that it would provide necessary fiscal space to Pakistan and help in mitigating the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, the statement said.

In the regional context, the premier highlighted Pakistan's steadfast support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and the importance of political settlement.

President Trump appreciated Khan's telephone call and expression of support for the US efforts to combat COVID-19, The Express Tribune reported citing the statement as saying.

He also reassured of US support to Pakistan in the efforts to combat COVID-19 including by making available ventilators as well as in the economic arena.

