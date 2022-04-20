Imran to launch 'mega CPEC City' project on Nov 18

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch work on a mega-development project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 18.

While addressing a meeting on Sunday, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak announced that Khan will launch the 'CPEC City' in Rashakai, reports Geo News.

"The city will be constructed under the CPEC (project) and will consist of education and commercial zones, public buildings, apartments, golf course, theme park and sports facilities," the Minister said.

Khattak said a large number of industrial units would be set up at the "CPEC City" which would create thousands of jobs for the people of Nowshera and other nearby districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The CPEC is a flagship $62 billion project of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative that aims to connect Asia, Africa and Europe through a vast network of highways, rail lines and sea lanes.

The multi-billion dollar corridor connects the Chinese city of Kashgar with Pakistan's Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea.

In November 2016, CPEC became partly operational when Chinese cargo was transported overland to Gwadar port for onward maritime shipment to Africa and West Asia, while some major power projects were commissioned by late 2017.

— IANS