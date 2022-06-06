Imran Khan to be arrested once protective bail ends: Min Rana

Taking to Twitter, Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan has been named in over two dozens of cases including rioting, sedition, chaos and armed attacks at the federation, The News reported.

Islamabad: Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan would be arrested once his protective bail expires, media reports said. Ahead of the PTI's second long march to Islamabad, the Peshawar High Court, on June 2, granted Imran Khan three-week transit bail against a surety bond of Rs 50,000. The PTI Chairman moved the court against his possible arrest in case he marches to Islamabad again.

Taking to Twitter, Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan has been named in over two dozens of cases including rioting, sedition, chaos and armed attacks at the federation, The News reported. Security officials deployed outside Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence would arrest him on the expiry of his protective bail granted by the court, he added. "How one can become a head of political party in a democratic society who instigates people and have complete disregard of moral and democratic values, terming his opponents traitors?" he questioned, the report said.

The minister said they welcome Imran Khan to Islamabad and the security is being provided to him as per the law. Late Saturday night, the Islamabad police said that in view of Imran Khan's expected return to Islamabad from Peshawar, security around Bani Gala has been beefed up.—IANS