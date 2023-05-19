Imran Khan should condemn May 9 mayhem openly: Pakistan Prez Arif Alvi

Islamabad: Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Thursday stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, who is also his close aide, ought to publicly denounce the May 9 events, which saw attacks on the government buildings and military sites following Khan's arrest, reported Geo News.

In an interview on Geo News' "Capital Talk" programme, the president advocated for prosecuting miscreants responsible for the May 9 events.

The PTI chairman, according to the president, did not oppose General Asim Munir, the COAS of the Army.

The PTI leadership, which includes the party chairman Khan, has denounced the attacks in which the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi was also a target and demanded an investigation into the incidents by the Supreme Court.

Following Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which resulted in break out of violent protests across Pakistan, forced the government to detain thousands of PTI employees, according to Geo News.

The Islamabad High Court has granted bail to Imran Khan till June 8 in cases registered against him.

The army declared that May 9, 2023, the day turmoil erupted across the country following Khan's arrest, will be remembered as a "dark chapter" in history after the PTI chief supporters stormed army installations.

Recently, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir said that "planned and orchestrated tragic incidents" of May 9, the day military installations were attacked, will never be allowed again at any cost, ARY News reported.

The army chief during his visit to Sialkot Garrison said: "No one will be allowed to disrespect our martyrs and their monuments. They are a source of inspiration and pride for the rank and file of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Government officials and the people of Pakistan."

Munir reassured the ranks and files that all those responsible for bringing shame to the nation on "Black Day of May 9" would certainly be brought to justice.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Punjab interim government gave a 24-hour ultimatum to PTI to hand over 'terrorists', who attacked Army installations after the arrest of Khan.

Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir while addressing a press conference, said: "30 to 40 terrorists who attacked Army installations including Jinnah House are present in Zaman Park."

The Punjab minister said that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the "terrorists" in Zaman Park through geo-fencing. (ANI)