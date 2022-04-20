Imran Khan says 60% of all energy produced in Pak will be clean by 2030

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that 60 per cent of all energy produced in the country will be clean or renewable by 2030 while 30 per cent of all vehicles would be transferred to electricity as the country aims to limit its carbon emission.

Speaking via video-link on Saturday at the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 to mark the fifth anniversary of the signing of the landmark Paris Agreement, he said Pakistan has already scrapped two coal power-based projects which were supposed to produce 2,600 megawatts of energy and replaced them with hydroelectricity.

"As far as our indigenous coal goes, we have decided to produce energy either by coal to liquid or coal to gas so we do not have to burn coal to produce energy," he added.

Khan said that Pakistan is a country whose contribution in global emission is less than one per cent but it is the fifth most vulnerable country due to climate change.

He said that his government has decided to have nature-based solution to mitigate the effects of climate change, adding that Pakistan has planned to plant 10 billion trees in the next three year.

--IANS