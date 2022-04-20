Imran Khan Reaffirms To Provide Safe Environment To Pakistani Women

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on International Women's Day reaffirmed his government's commitment to provide women a safe environment so that they could contribute to the country's development.

"We reaffirm our commitment to ensure a safe and secure environment to enable them to play their rightful role in our nation's development," said the Prime Minister. The Dawn reported that PM also paid tribute to Fatima Jinnah, sister of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, "who stood steadfastly beside the Quaid in his struggle for Pakistan".

Last year, Pakistan saw its first 'Aurat' (women) march, which is again being held throughout the country as a manifesto to demand economic justice, including implementation of labour rights, the Sexual Harassment Against Women in the Workplace Act 2010, recognition of women's input to the 'care economy' as unpaid labour, and provision of maternity leaves and day care centres to ensure women's inclusion in the labour force.

Among other things, it also demands access to safe drinking water and air, protection of animals and wildlife, recognition of women's participation in production of food and cash crops, access to a fair justice system, inclusion of women with disabilities as well as the transgender community, reproductive justice, access to public spaces inclusion in educational institutions, rights of religious minorities, promotion of an anti-war agenda, end to police brutality and enforced disappearances. PPP's Senator Sherry Rehman, referring to the Aurat March, called to attention a number of issues women face, saying: "I march because women don't get the same pay or opportunities as men. Because I'm done keeping quiet about sexist jokes, about snide remarks and an unspoken collusion to keep women out of decision-making. I march for my less fortunate sisters who suffer daily indignities."

In another tweet, she said: "I march because I don't accept violence against women. I march against harassment at the workplace. I march because public spaces are domains where I too have the right to have my voice heard. I march because we still have a long way to go." UNI