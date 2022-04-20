Imran Khan Not Our 'Blue-Eyed Boy': Pak Chief Justice

Islamabad: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar's while hearing a suo motu case based on a letter by the current Pak PM Imran Khan said, "Imran Khan is not our 'ladla' (blue-eyed boy).", a report in the Pakistan daily The Dawn said. Mr Nisar was responding to the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry's accusation of being soft on Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited the court's attention towards the large scale encroachment on the botanical garden, uncheck and unplanned construction in Bani Gala, massive denuding due to large scale tree felling and pollution of the Rawal Lake due to sewage.

Earlier during the hearing, the chief justice had asked the minister why he was giving the impression that the court had provided some kind of concession to the Pak PM. He told the minister to explain the issue or the court would have to take action against him.

The chief justice later ordered to refer the issue of constructions around Korang Nullah to the federal ombudsman and asked all the affected people to submit their applications before the ombudsman within two days. At last hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks. Following the conviction of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in the Panamagate verdict, the party's leadership, including Nawaz himself and his daughter Maryam, stepped up its criticism of the judiciary and often used to dub Imran Khan as "the favourite, the blue-eyed boy, of the kingmakers". UNI