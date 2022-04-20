Imran Khan, Kangana Ranaut in �Katti Batti� teaser poster

Mumbai: The first look of Kangana Ranaut and Imran Khan starrer �Katti Batti� is out. UTV Motion Pictures launched the teaser poster on Friday. Directed by Nikhil Advani, �Katti Batti� will see Kangana and Imran as a romantic pair for the first time. Slated to release on September 18, the trailer of �Katti Batti� will be launched on June 14. This will be Kangana�s second film to be released this year after a blockbuster start with �Tanu Weds Manu Returns�.