Imran Khan hints at third marriage

Islamabad: Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan has once again given indications regarding his third marriage.





During his visit to Britain, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Khan said he does not have a very good track record in marriage.





"I can't give you the best advice about marriage because I don't have a very good track record..... Maybe third time lucky," the PTI chairman said, Dunya News reported.







Khan's third marriage has been under speculation for sometime now. Earlier rumours had surfaced of him tying the knot in London in a sneaky ceremony; however, they proved to be false.





His ex-wife Reham Khan on Saturday said their paths were different.





Referring to the chances of Imran Khan's third marriage, Reham who was the PTI chairman's second wife, said: "Maybe next time, Niazi sahib's (Imran Khan) track will meet someone else's."





The broadcast journalist said she could not change her track. "I was not willing to sacrifice my track."





Reham, after announcing their split on October 30 last year, once again opened up about her divorce from the politician, Geo TV reported.





About Imran Khan's focus on the Panamagate case, Reham said: "Panama leaks isn't the only problem that the country is facing... people in Peshawar don't have clean water to drink."





She said the youth of Peshawar were being taught to flout the law under Imran's leadership.





Imran Khan's first marriage was to British-born Jemima, who converted to Islam soon after they tied the knot.





--IANS