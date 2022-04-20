Imran Khan's criticism over J&K Reorganisation Order 2020 baseless, say PoK activists

Glasgow/London: Political activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) have condemned Prime Minister Imran Khan's criticism over the introduction of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Order 2020.

The order, passed on April 1, with immediate effect, outlaws 25 out of the total 138 state laws as a whole while other laws have been adopted with substitutes.

Reacting strongly after Khan on Thursday said on Twitter that the new Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020 is "a clear violation of the 4th Geneva Convention," Amjad Ayub Mirza, a PoK activist based in Glasgow, said that the notification is "a great step towards giving equal rights" to those who have lived in the region for a certain amount of time.

"Children of government servants from outside of the territory will now be eligible to get a domicile there," said Mira.

New Delhi has refined the domicile rules in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir saying that anyone who has stayed for over 15 years in the region or has studied for a period of seven years and appeared in class 10th/12th examination in an educational institution located in the UT of J&K" can be considered eligible to get a domicile. Those registered as migrants will also come under the ambit of the order.

"Criticisms from Khan is baseless and exposes him as a hypocrite who refuses to withdraw the Pakistani military from occupied Kashmir (PoK) as demanded by the United Nations in Resolution 48 of the UN Security Council," Mirza stated.

Coming down heavily on Pakistan's response to contain the COVID-19 spread, Mirza said, "Imran Khan is not releasing political prisoners in Gilgit Baltistan who are serving up to 70 and 90 years imprisonment on fake charges. Instead, he has turned PoK into a dumping ground for Coronavirus patients that he continues to send to Mirpur."

Meanwhile, another political activist from PoK, Sajjad Raja, Chairman of National Equality Party JKGBL said, "We strongly condemn Imran Khan's statement in which he has condemned India's act of constitutional amendment in Kashmir by calling it an act of 'racist supremacy'".

These Pakistani acts have already changed the demographic composition of Pakistani occupied Gilgit Baltistan and POJK, Raja stated. (ANI)