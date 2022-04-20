Imran imposes restrictions on public gatherings

Islamabad: As Pakistan was currently witnessing a resurgence in the number of new Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Imran Khan imposed restrictions on public gatherings and reiterated the need to people to observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In an address to the nation after a National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting on Monday, Khan urged people to wear masks and maintain social distance, reports Dawn news.

In the wake of the grim Covid-19 situation, he also suspended the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's public gatherings and asked other political parties to follow suit.

Khan said marriage ceremonies will be allowed only in open areas and the number of guests restricted to 300, while factories, shops and "anything that affects people's livelihoods" will remain open.

"This is the time to take precautions as Covid-19 cases in Pakistan have increased by four times in the past two weeks.

"If we do, we can slow down the virus. Just like earlier we were saved due to following precautions, that time has come again," Dawn news quoted the premier as saying in his address.

Khan's announcement comes as the pandemic has so far infected 361,082 people in Pakistan and killed 7,193 others.

