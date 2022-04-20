Imran Has To Take Seven Rebirths To Understand RSS: Manoj Sinha

Jaunpur: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has to take seven rebirths to understand Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said former union minister Manoj Sinha.

Addressing the gathering here on Saturday, Mr Sinha said that Pakistani PM has not that maturity level that he can understand RSS. He said that PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as taken historic decision of abrogation of section 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that PM Modi and Shah have realized 'one India great India' dream of Shyama Prasad Mukherji and Vallabh Bhai Patel. He said that J&K had separate flag and separate constitution which made obstacles in uniting India. BJP leader claimed that now development of valley will be ensured and locals will have better opportunity for growth. He said that brave decision of Narendra Modi government has eliminated terrorism from the country. UNI