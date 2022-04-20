Imran For Citizenship To Bengali Kids Born In Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan Premiere Imran Khan on Tuesday tabled a proposal before the Assembly, seeking recommendations from the Parliamentarians over granting citizenship to all Bengali and Afghan children born in Pakistan.

Taking to the floor of the House, Mr Khan said "A final decision has not yet been made in this regard and the proposal is up for discussion. Everyone should present their recommendations.

"I will keep asking this question that these people who are living here what is their future? Children born in Pakistan have the right to be called Pakistani," the premier asserted. "As per the 1951 law, all those born in the country have the right to its citizenship. This law is followed in various countries, including Europe," Geo TV quoted Mr Khan as saying.

"Several people have been living in Karachi for decades, without any nationality," he lamented.

The premier said that the laws are different for temporary immigrants. "But those Bengalis who have been residing here for 45 to 50 years are being wasted. They are neither granted citizenship nor do they move back," he upheld. Upholding that he is saying all this on the basis of humanity, PM Imran questioned, "If we do not take a decision on migrants then when will we?"

"Immigrants are also humans. If we do not take a decision regarding immigrants then we will have to face severe problems." The Pakistan Prime Minister further said that in accordance with international laws refugees cannot be forced to leave the country. "We will have to draft a police for immigrant children born in the country," he maintained. "This is a human rights issue and at some point a decision will need to be made in this regard," he continued. Mr Khan further explained that the reason for rising street crime in Karachi is the increase in unemployment. "Immigrant children are not granted citizenship, owing to which they are refused jobs and they cannot even go to school and this problem is about to enter all our societies," he added. UNI