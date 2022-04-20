Imran felicitates Christian community on Easter

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday felicitated the Christian community on Easter and urged them to celebrate at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The premier took to Twitter and said: "Please stay safe and keep your families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic by praying and celebrating at home; & by observing the national safety protocols," The Exprss Tribune reported.

In consideration of the ban imposed on congregational gatherings amid the growing threat of COVID-19, several places of worship in the country have decided to not hold congregational prayers to help control the spread of the disease.

Amid the countrywide lockdown, the total number of confirmed coronavirus patients has increased to 5,030 across Pakistan with nearly half of the cases being reported from Punjab province alone.

The death toll currently stands at 86.

--IANS