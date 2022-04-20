Imran approves specialised education project

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a project to introduce specialised education in 400 higher secondary schools of the country, it was reported on Saturday.

Presiding over a meeting on Friday, Khan approved the launch of Science, Technology, Engi-neering and Maths (STEM) project in collaboration with universities, reports Dawn news.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, special laboratories for science and technology, engineering and mathematics will be established in 40 schools in the first phase of the project.

Around 100,000 children in the 400 schools will have access to education and training in modern sciences through this project.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan said the country's development was linked to the promotion of science and technology and directed early finalisation of related projects.

IANS