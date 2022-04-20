Imran's govt braces for opposition's 'Long March'

Islamabad: The Imran Khan government in Pakistan appears to be bracing for a taste of its own medicine with outright uproar from those now in opposition that harks back to memories of then long march by Khan and his party which at that time had stayed on for over three months.



A similar offensive has now been planned by the opposition parties alliance against Imran's government which came to power in 2018.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of at least 11 opposition parties, which has been staging big public gatherings in major cities across Pakistan, is now geared up to launch an anti-government long march, with an aim to topple the Imran Khan government that they say is led by a "puppet prime minster".

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has reiterated his stance for launching the long march against the government, insisting that the there was no time left for dialogue.

"Now there will be a long march on Islamabad to get the resignation of puppet prime minister Imran Khan, " he said.

"Imran Khan was ignorant of the ground realities and did not have any solution to the problems the people are faced with. Only PPP knows how to provide relief to the poor people of Pakistan in difficult times, " he added.

Bilawal said that the 11-party alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will be taking a final call to launch the long march, adding that the poor, employed, students and growers will be taking part in what he called a mammoth anti-government march.

"We will take the poor people, the unemployed, the students, the growers and all the people who are being troubled by this selected government to Islamabad with us, " he said.

"Dialogue will be held after this puppet prime minister is gone. When we will reach Islamabad, this dummy will leave the government himself, " he added.

The PDM has become a major resistance for the Imran Khan-led government, who maintains that the prime agenda of this movement is to seek leverage and relief for political leaders from corruption cases.

Imran Khan, in a recent statement said that no matter how strong the opposition parties may become, he will never be giving them any leverage against what he called stolen money of the people and the country.