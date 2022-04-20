    Menu
    Showbiz

    IMPPA passes resolution to temporarily ban Pakistani artists in India; Twitter reacts

    April20/ 2022


    Pakistani actors, actresses and technicians will not be able to work in India till the situation gets normal In the wake of the current hostile situation between India and Pakistan, Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) on Thursday passed a resolution to temporarily ban all Pakistani artists in India. It has been reported that IMPPA has passed the resolution to ban Pakistani actors, actresses and technicians in India till the situation gets normal. After the terror attack at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, there has been a strong demand from different corners of the country to ban artists from the neighbouring country as Pakistan apparently has a hand in the terror activities. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had warned all the Pakistani artists in India to leave the country and also demanded a ban on Bollywood films that feature actors and actresses from the neighbouring nation. While many have been supporting the demand of banning Pakistani artists in India, many others had opined that art and cinema should be kept aloof from political issues. Nevertheless, the act of passing a resolution to ban the Pakistani artists is likely to call strong reactions.

    � Meanwhile, the IMPPA decision has been receiving positive response on Twitter. Many have welcomed the decision. Check some of the tweets. � �

    Categories :ShowbizTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in