IMPPA passes resolution to temporarily ban Pakistani artists in India; Twitter reacts

Pakistani actors, actresses and technicians will not be able to work in India till the situation gets normal In the wake of the current hostile situation between India and Pakistan, Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) on Thursday passed a resolution to temporarily ban all Pakistani artists in India. It has been reported that IMPPA has passed the resolution to ban Pakistani actors, actresses and technicians in India till the situation gets normal. After the terror attack at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, there has been a strong demand from different corners of the country to ban artists from the neighbouring country as Pakistan apparently has a hand in the terror activities. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had warned all the Pakistani artists in India to leave the country and also demanded a ban on Bollywood films that feature actors and actresses from the neighbouring nation. While many have been supporting the demand of banning Pakistani artists in India, many others had opined that art and cinema should be kept aloof from political issues. Nevertheless, the act of passing a resolution to ban the Pakistani artists is likely to call strong reactions.

Indian Motion Picture Producers Association(IMPPA) passes resolution banning Pakistani Actors & technicians in India till normalcy returns � ANI (@ANI_news) 29 September 2016

A comendalabe step by #IMPPA by banning Pakistani actors and actresses, we don't need them they need us. It's time to show them our worth. � Aditya Singh (@adityatg7) 29 September 2016

#BREAKING #IMPPA Indian Motion Picture Producer Association: passes resolution Ban #Pakistan artist and technician... Right Step! � #AkhandBharat � (@irkjain) 29 September 2016

IMPPA bans Pak artistes.No Pakistani artists or technicians wil b allowed to work in India India screwing Pak completely. #IndiaStrikesBack � MODIfied Ritesh (@riteshverma777) 29 September 2016

IMPPA (Film Producer Body) bans Pakistani Pigs to be part of Indian Films & TV shows! Wow! Wow! Wow!#SurgicalStrike #ModiPunishesPak � R?� (@MixedRaita) 29 September 2016

Clearly NOT day for #Pakistan!! #IMPPA passes a resolution to BAN all the Paki actors and technicians till further notice. BRAVO!! ??? � Shwetank (@shwetankbhushan) 29 September 2016 �ibtimes

� Meanwhile, the IMPPA decision has been receiving positive response on Twitter. Many have welcomed the decision. Check some of the tweets. � �