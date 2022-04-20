Imposter masquerading as Army officer arrested in UP

Ayodhya: An imposter masquerading as an Army officer was arrested by police in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Monday following inputs by the Military Intelligence (MI).

Sonu Lal Verma alias Rajveer, 26, of Akohari in Unnao district was found to have used multiple fake Army identity cards, stamps, Army uniforms and related items to cheat aspiring soldiers at various places.

Last month, MI officials had learned through their network that Rajveer was seen in and around Ayodhya, in the uniform of an Army Captain, sources said. After initial investigation, the MI officials found that he is an imposter.

All the details pertaining to the suspect were shared with Special Operations Group (SOG) of Ayodhya police. A joint team led by Nipun Agrawal, the Circle Officer of Faizabad, was formed under the supervision of Deepak Kumar, DIG/SSP, Ayodhya.

The suspect was apprehended by Ayodhya police on Monday. Two pairs of uniforms, six fake Army identity cards, two Army stamps, several Army badges, some documents belonging to aspiring candidates etc were seized from his possession.

During questioning, Sonu revealed that he is a former NCC cadet and a graduate from Lucknow University. After graduation, he was working in a clothes store in Pune.

He was impersonating an Army Captain since 2017 to lure aspiring soldiers, especially during Army recruitment rallies, the sources said. He has been to Nashik, Dehradun, Bareilly, Amethi, Agra, Lucknow and Faizabad for targeting aspiring candidates. He had cheated more than 10 such aspirants and received around Rs 7,00,000 from them on the pretext of ensuring their selection.

After receiving money from the aspiring candidates, he used to disappear and change his contact numbers. He used to receive money mostly in cash to avoid leaving any electronic proof.

According to the sources, he did not have any connection or influence in the Army.

Ayodhya police has booked the imposter under Sections 419, 420, 467, 471 and 140 of the IPC and CrPC.

—IANS








