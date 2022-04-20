Important to stay fit & positive during lockdown: Gopichand

New Delhi: National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has said that it is important for people to act sensibly and stay home amid the 21-day lockdown period which is currently in place as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.

"Our country has been in a lockdown. In these difficult times, it''s important for us to act sensibly. Stay home," Gopichand told Times of India.

"I think it''s important to stay happy, stay fit and stay positive. These are tough times, and we need to take the challenge. Stay safe, stay home."

Before the global outbreak of the coronavius pandemic put a freeze on the badminton calendar, Indian stars like Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth were racing against time to ensure Olympic qualification. The Olympics itself, however, has been postponed to next year.

The 46-year-old former player had earlier said that it is important to keep perspective of what is more important in moments like these.

"For us, the Olympics comes after four years. It comes once in a lifetime for most athletes. It''s big and people prepare, plan and train for it," he had told IANS in early March.

"But at the end of the day it is important to understand that life is important and sport is only a part of it. Sometimes in our focus we tend to lose that perspective and it''s incidents like these which remind us that. So if everything goes well then Olympics will happen and everything will be alright. If not the priority is to ensure the safety and the health of the people," he said.

