Important to end terror for stability in Afghanistan: PM tells Aziz, 4 FMs

Amritsar: (PTI): Pakistan Premier's foreign affairs advisor Sartaj Aziz along with foreign ministers of four countries Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who told them that it was important to end terrorism and violence for fostering stability in Afghanistan and the region.





The Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Slovakia, which holds the European Union Presidency this month, along with Pakistan Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Advisor Aziz called on Modi ahead of the 6th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia Istanbul Process on Afghanistan here.





Prime Minister Modi welcomed the Foreign Ministers and stressed it was the collective responsibility of all those in the region to work together to help Afghanistan out of its current difficulties, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.





The Prime Minister stated that his several interactions with both the common people of Afghanistan and the country's leadership had convinced him that the Afghan people were tired of the continuing violence and terrorism.





Prime Minister Modi stressed on "the need to end terrorism and violence for fostering stability, security and development in Afghanistan and our region," Swarup said.





In this context, the Prime Minister hoped that discussions in the Ministerial Conference tomorrow will produce good results.





Agreeing with the Premier on the need to end violence in Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministers shared Prime Minister Modi's view that Afghanistan's stability, security and prosperity are integral to the region's, Swarup said.





"They greatly appreciated the continued commitment and engagement of India and its leadership for these ends. The Foreign Ministers warmly thanked India for hosting the Conference and expressed confidence that all friends of Afghanistan will work together for realising the aspirations for peace and development," he said.





PTI



