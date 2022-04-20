Important for an athlete to recognise when you are done: Pejcic

New Delhi: Croatian shooting great Snjezana Pejcic admitted that it is now time to slowly wind down her career. Pejcic is a three-time gold medal winner at the European Shooting Championships and has won a bronze and a silver at the World Championships. She won bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"I am coming towards the end of my career," said the 28-year-old when asked about her plans for the future during a Facebook video interaction organised by the Manav Rachna Foundation.

"25 years is a long time to be doing anything and I think it is important for an athlete to recognise when you are done. I don''t want to be happy with my 35th place at the World Cup. Once you get to know the feeling of being on top you don''t get satisfaction from just being in the World Cup.

"There is life after sports. I am working towards a dual career and hopefully will stay in shooting maybe as a coach. There are a lot of young shooters here and I think it will be a waste to not share the knowledge that I have with them."

She said that it was the Taj Mahal that was at the top of her mind when she came to India for the New Delhi Shooting World Cup as opposed to anything related to the sport.

"My first time in India was really nice," Pejcic said.

"When I saw that a World Cup is going to be held in New Delhi my first reaction was that I have to see the Taj Mahal. Normally shooters fret about what the ranges would be like, for me I just wanted to see the monument.

"My friend the Indian skeet shooter Mairaj (Ahmed Khan) organised my trip to Agra and it was really really great. I''m normally a person who prefers nature over man made things, but this was great. Anyone who goes to India has to see it once. So I really enjoyed it."

--IANS