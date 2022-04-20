Importance of Water conservation highlighted

Natural water bodies cleaned

Shimla (The Hawk): The celebrations of World Water Day were held across all the campuses of the university on Monday. At the main campus in Nauni, the Department of Environmental Science in association with HIMCOSTE organized a day-long programme under the Swachhta Action Plan. The students and staff of the department undertook a cleanliness drive with a special focus on cleaning the natural bodies located on the campus.

The event began with an address on environment conservation by Abhishek Taneja from the Just Earth Organisation, Solan. The lecture was followed by a cleanliness drive on the campus. In the afternoon session, Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh, Public Health Specialist and Medical Officer District TB Centre, Solan talked about Water Sanitation and hygiene.

Dr. Parvinder Kaushal, Vice-Chancellor was the chief guest during the final session held in the evening. Dr. SK Bhardwaj, Professor and Head, Department of Environmental Science welcomed the chief guest. He gave an introduction to the activities carried out by the department under the Swachhta Action Plan and the awareness activities carried out by the department.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Kaushal lauded the department for regularly holding awareness drives and group activities to make students and faculty aware of the issue of environmental conservation. He said that everyone must imbibe the spirit and act on water conservation in our day-to-day life. Dr. Kaushal said that water was such a precious commodity therefore it was even more important that conservation of natural water bodies is undertaken. Dr. Kaushal said that clean water is required for a healthy workforce that can contribute more efficiently to the growth of the nation. He urged everyone to also look into the conservation of the catchment areas to ensure proper water in the natural sources.

Dr. Kaushal called upon the scientists and the extension specialists to popularize modern precision farming techniques in the farming community for ensuring water efficiency. The event ended with a vote of thanks by Dr. MK Brahmi. The event was attended by Dr. Sanjeev Thakur, HOD Department of TIGR, Dr. Hukum Sharma, Dr. Pratima Vaidya, faculty and staff of the Department of Environmental Science. Separate events on water conservation were also held at the College of Horticulture and Forestry at Neri and Thunag.