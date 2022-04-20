Implementation of new quality standards for toys extended

New Delhi: The Centre has extended the time period given to the domestic toy manufacturers for compliance with new quality standards.

Accordingly, a notification for the implementation of 'Quality Controls' order was issued extending the time period by four months.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) issued the notification, extending the date of implementation of 'Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020' to be implemented from January 1, 2021 in place of September 1, 2020.

"This decision allows domestic manufacturers four months of extra time to make necessary arrangements for the compliance of standards in view of the difficulties arising out of Covid-19 pandemic," the notification dated September 15 said.

