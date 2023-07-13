Implement development programs in aspirational blocks, districts to improve health standards: UP govt

Lucknow: In a high-level meeting on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued vital instructions to departmental officers aimed at improving the state's healthcare system.

The effort for the overall development of eight backward aspirational districts and 100 aspirational development blocks is giving the expected results, the government said in a statement.





The state government is resolute in its commitment to making all the necessary arrangements to ensure the availability of quality healthcare facilities in these areas.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, numerous significant institutions have stated their willingness to invest in order to provide high-quality healthcare in aspirational districts and development blocks. So, the Health Department should prepare a good policy as soon as possible for the purpose of encouraging private investment in the development of hospitals in these areas.



The needs of the private sector should be kept in mind while formulating a new policy. In the initial phase, we should focus on setting up a hospital with a minimum capacity of 50 beds in these areas. This effort will go a long way in facilitating the availability of quality health services in aspirational districts and development blocks.

CM Yogi said, "Qualified and skilled doctors should be posted in all government hospitals and health centres of the state. No post should remain vacant anywhere."

He said that the availability of specialist doctors in hospitals is of utmost importance. "At present, specialist doctors are being made available through direct recruitment and special training of general doctors, but other options should also be considered in future," Yogi said.

"Consider increasing the superannuation age of doctors. In addition, the guidelines for doctor redeployment need to be improved," he added.

"Government doctors should be allowed to pursue higher education even during their probationary period. Extraordinary leave can be sanctioned for this period. A necessary proposal should be prepared in this regard," CM Yogi said further. (ANI)