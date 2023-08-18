Impact Of National Education Policy 2020 On Industry

Dehradun (The Hawk): CII UCOST, in collaboration with Graphic Era University, organized a session on Impact of the National Education Policy 2020 on the industry. The session was moderated by Mr Harshit Gupta, Co Convener of CII Uttarakhand MSME Panel & Partner at N Kumar Gupta & Associates.

During the session, Mr Narpinder Singh, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed to be University, underscored the industry's role in NEP implementation. He emphasized on the significance of global exposure, joint initiatives, and collaborations with foreign universities to enhance students' knowledge—highlighting that Graphic Era University has already aligned with NEP's structure. Prof. Akshay Dvivedi, Dean of Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy at IIT Roorkee, shared insights about IIT-R's curriculum tailored to NEP 2020 guidelines that promotes multi-disciplinary and project-based learning. Discussing the transformative shift in the education system, Mr. Pradeep Singh Rawat, Chief Education Officer of Dehradun Department of School Education, Govt of Uttarakhand accentuated the industry's role in adapting to it.

Mr. Shyamal Chatterjee, Director, Tupperware India Pvt Ltd, emphasized on the industry's demand for highly skilled individuals and highlighted that the policy envisages broad based, holistic Under Graduate education with flexible curricula, integration of vocational education and multiple entry and exit points with appropriate certification. He also mentioned that industry is open to provide practical exposure and training to students as per new curriculum. Mr. Vipul Arora, Factory Manager at the Printing & Packaging Unit of ITC Haridwar Complex, stressed on the lack of clarity among students while choosing courses and proposed a curriculum that empowers students to select subjects of their interest, rather than being restricted to a predefined set of courses.

The session was well-received, drawing participants from the industry, educational institutions, academia, NGOs, and featured insights from 11 distinguished experts.