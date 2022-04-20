Immense Opportunities In Tourism, Says CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said there were immense opportunities in tourism sector in Uttar Pradesh and tour operators could play a vital role in promoting these opportunities.

Inaugurating a three-day Uttar Pradesh Travel Mart-2019 here, the CM said the road and air connectivity in the state has improved compared to previous years.

"The work on building 11 new airports including the international airport at Jewar has also been expedited', he said while addressing the tour operators and tourists gathered from across the country. "Tour operators act as a bridge between tourists and tourism. UP is a center of 'Buddhist circuit' on which a lot of work has been done. A lot of work has also been done in Sarnath, Kushinagar, Kapilvastu, Shravasti", he further said. "Along with this, Uttar Pradesh also has an important place in Jain tourism. The work-related to the spiritual circuit and Ramayan circuit is also being done", the Chief Minister stated.

Lord Ram spent most of his exile years in Chitrakoot, and government has worked on developing tourism here. The work on linking Uttar Pradesh to Janakpur is in process, Mr Adityanath further stated.

Uttar Pradesh is a major centre of spiritual tourism, and tourists and pilgrims visit the state in lakhs. The government is going to set up development board in order to further improve spiritual tourism here, he revealed.

Referring to Kumbh 2019, the Chief Minister asserted that more than 24 crore devotees participated in the world's largest spiritual, religious, and cultural congregation from across the globe.

Kumbh established the standard in respect to cleanliness and security which was witnessed by the whole world. Be it Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan in Kashi or Deepotsav in Ayodhya, or for that matter celebration of Holi Brajteerth—all these were being organised in UP, he further asserted. The Chief Minister declared that the work on building Purvanchal Expressway has also been expedited and it would be opened for public in 2020. Similarly, the Bundelkhand Expressway or other expressways would be operational on time. The CM added all the district headquarters in the state have been linked by four-lane roads. The tour operators should train the youth in becoming tour guide that would help them get employment. Around 49 tour operators from 19 countries were participating in this travel Mart, which includes 21 Indian tour operators. Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi, DGP OP Singh, Information Director Shishir and others were present on the occasion. UNI