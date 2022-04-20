IMF staff member at Washington HQ infected with COVID-19

Washington: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has confirmed that a staff member at its Washington D.C. headquarters has been infected with the novel coronavirus.

"The staff member is in self-isolation and receiving appropriate medical care. We are working with local public health authorities to identify the staff member''s close contacts and those who may have been affected," Xinhua news agency quoted the IMF as saying in an email on Friday.

"In light of fast-moving developments related to COVID-19, all headquarters-based staff are advised to work from home until further notice, effective immediately," the email read.

The multilateral lender also announced it has suspended all mission travels to the European countries which have been designated as Level 3 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in addition to those previously designated, which means only essential travel will be allowed.

The IMF added that it "remains fully operational and stands ready to serve its members".

Last week, the IMF and the World Bank Group said the two multilateral institutions have decided to adapt the 2020 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings, scheduled for April 17-19, to "a virtual format.

The number of coronavirus cases in the US hit 1,800 with 41 deaths.

--IANS