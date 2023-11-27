IMD Predicts Rain In Himachal, Uttarakhand; Issues Orange Alert

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department issued an Orange alert on Monday, indicating the possibility of rain and hailstorms in Uttarakhand and Himachal for the next 24 hours.

RK Jenamani, head of weather forecasting in the meteorological department, said that there is a possibility of moderate rain and hailstorms in different parts of Uttarakhand. This change in weather can be seen in the last 24 hours.

It is noteworthy that, at present, the rescue operation is going on in Uttarkashi to bring out the labourers trapped in the tunnel for the last 15 days.

"In such a situation, this change in weather may create troubles in the rescue operation. An orange alert has also been issued for Himachal Pradesh, predicting rain and hailstorms," Jenamani added.

The Meteorological Department has also forecasted cloudy weather in the national capital, resulting in a dip in temperature. Apart from this, the weather department has forecasted light-intensity rain for the coming 2-3 days in Delhi and the temperature is expected to fall by 2 to 3 degrees at night. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees. Along with this, it has been cloudy since morning and the possibility of rain has also been predicted.

According to senior meteorologist RK Jenamani, at present, a western disturbance is visible in North India, which is slowly moving towards the east. In the last 36 hours, the effect of this western disturbance was visible in Gujarat and Maharashtra. But now, with dense clouds, it is moving towards the east. Along with Gujarat and Maharashtra, people also witnessed rain in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The effect of this western disturbance will soon be seen in Uttarakhand and Himachal, due to which an orange alert has been issued in both states, the weather department added. Meanwhile, some of the areas where the IMD predicted rain in Delhi today included Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kashmiri Gate, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red Fort, Preet Vihar, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, and ITO.

Scientist RK Jenamani on Sunday attributed the cloud formation over the national capital to the western disturbance created due to intense circulation over Central Pakistan.

He further said that the Western disturbance had more influence on the Arabian Sea.

"It had rained up to 150 mm in Gujarat, northern Maharashtra and MP, and we had issued an orange alert considering the mature period of crops. Now the system is getting weak.

At least 24 people have died so far in unseasonal rainfall that hit several parts of Gujarat over the weekend, which has also claimed the lives of 71 animals, an official from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said on Monday. —ANI