IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: After Monsoon showers in states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that districts in Uttarakhand are expected to receive heavy rainfall from July 9 to July 13.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places especially in Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal & Dehradun Districts on July 9 and July 10, 2019," read a statement from the IMD.

IMD also issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Dehradun and Haridwar districts for July 11 to 13.