IMD Issues Rain Alert For J-K, Himachal, And Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance, some isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive rainfall tomorrow (January 16), predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the weatherman, isolated to scattered rain/thunderstorm is likely over Punjab between January 15 to 17 and in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during 15-16 January. "Isolated thunderstorm accompanied with hail/lightning also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on 15th and 16th January," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. Severe cold day conditions were observed in many pockets over Bihar and in some pockets over West Rajasthan today morning. ANI