IMD forecasts light rains in Gujarat from June 22-25

Gandhinagar: From June 22-25, mild showers are expected over Gujarat, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It is anticipated that the oncoming monsoon system would have an effect on the state's weather patterns, resulting in much-needed rain for the parched regions. Farmers and locals in the Valsad district of southern Gujarat saw the first signs of the monsoon this morning.

The latest IMD bulletin predicts that scattered locations across many districts in the Gujarat area will have light rain and thundershowers during the next few days. Light rain is forecast for the 22nd of June in the districts of Dahod, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Dang, and Tapi.

Moving forward, on June 23, the forecast predicts light rain and thundershowers in Tapi, Dang, Navsari, Valsad districts, as well as in Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

In addition, the Saurashtra region, which includes Porbandar, Gir Somnath, and Junagadh, may also experience these weather conditions.

Light rain and thundershowers are forecast for the Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari, and Valsad districts on June 24 as the monsoon continues to advance. The Saurashtra region, comprising Porbandar, Gir Somnath, and Junagadh, may also experience similar weather patterns.

Thundershowers and light rain are possible in a few locations across the South Gujarat region on June 25. This districts includes Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli, along with Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, and Diu.—Inputs from Agencies