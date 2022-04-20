IMCT visits Panitanki Indo-Nepal border

Siliguri: Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited Panitanki Indo-Nepal border on Friday and discussed several issues related to COVID-19 with the officials including the assistant company commandant of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Later they visited West-Bengal Bihar Golgalia border.

As the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has included ten districts of West Bengal in "red zone" in the wake of COVID-19, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Malda, IMCT during its visit observed that the norms here were not being followed.

The team has already visited Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri districts to access the COVID-19 situation.

The team leader, Vineet Joshi said, "The zones were marked according to the different parameters. Since Darjeeling district has been included in the revised list accordingly the norms should be followed."

Earlier on April 28, IMCT inspected different locations in Darjeeling to assess the ground situation due to COVID-19 pandemic. The team reviewed the preventive measures and guidelines being followed in the area. (ANI)