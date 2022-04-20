Images of eyes can increase donations: Study

A new study has revealed that the presence of simple images of eyes can help increase charitable donations.

Researchers at the School of Biology, Newcastle University, conducted an 11-week experiment in a supermarket where they displayed charity collection buckets with either eye images or control images and found that presence of the eye images increased donations by 48 per cent.

In the research paper titled, 'Eye Images Increase Charitable Donations: Evidence From an Opportunistic Field Experiment in a Supermarket,' the researchers explained how eye images increase prosocial behaviour in humans.