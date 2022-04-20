Image means a lot in film industry: Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has played varied roles on the silver screen, says the image of an actor drives a celebrity's career in the world of showbiz. "Image means a lot. It is everything in the business that we are in. The kind of roles which you get, people identify with your roles, and it then leads to the kind of brands you get," Kangana said. The National Award winner expressed her views at the launch of film critic Anupama Chopra's book "The Front Row: Conversations Of Cinema" here on Tuesday. "Overall the business is completely based on the kind of image that you have," she added. Kangana made her Bollywood debut with 2006 release hit "Gangster" and since then she has carved a special place by delivering exceptional performances in films like "Fashion" and "Queen". Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" and "Katti Batti". IANS