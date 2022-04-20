IMA PoP: 333 Indian Cadets become officers

Dehradun (The Hawk): Wearing masks for the first time in history of the IMA, 333 Gentleman Cadets completed the final step in the march past of the IMA PoP to become Lieutenants in the Indian Army. These include 31 officers from the state of Uttarakhand. The Passing out Parade was held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) on Saturday. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it was for the first time that the guardians of the cadets were not invited in order to avoid crowding. The IMA made arrangements for broadcasting the parade on social media so that the families can see their wards getting commissioned. Owing to Coronavirus guidelines, only the IMA staff and other trainees witnessed the parade.

The Parade was reviewed by Chief of Army staff Manoj Mukund Narvane who also wore a mask. 90 cadets from the friendly countries who have completed the PoP would remain in the campus and not go to their countries on account of Coronavirus. The maximum number of foreign cadets are from Afghanistan.

The prestigious sword of Honour was presented to Gentleman Cadet Akashdeep Singh Dhillon. Shiv Kumar Chauhan bagged the Gold Medal. General Narvane reviewed the parade with IMA Commandant Lieutenant General Jaiveer Singh Negi and Parade Commander Shiv Kumar.