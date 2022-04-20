IMA passing out parade on June 12

Dehradun: The Indian Military Academy's passing out parade (POP) for the spring term will be held against the backdrop of famous Chetwode building on the IMA campus here on June 12.

To be reviewed by Western Command GOC Lt Gen R P Singh, the POP will witness 425 gentlemen cadets including 84 from nine foreign countries passing out from the prestigious academy on completion of their training.

Parents and family members of the gentlemen cadets will not be able to attend the ceremony due to the prevailing Covid situation.

However, the entire event will be telecast live for them on various media channels, an IMA press release said.

The pipping ceremony, which is traditionally done by the parents of the Passing Out Course, will be solemnised by the instructor staff posted at IMA, it said.

—PTI