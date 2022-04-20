IMA Cadet Dies During Navigation Exercise

Dehradun: A Gentlemen Cadet of Indian Military Academy (IMA) Amul Rawal lost his life as he fell into a gorge here during a routine night navigation exercise in the mountains on Tuesday.

"Amul Rawal sustained a head injury and was given immediate medical attention on the spot. He was rushed in an ambulance to Military Hospital, Dehradun but was declared brought dead on arrival," said IMA.

This exercise is conducted every term for Gentlemen Cadets of the second term at the IMA. Rawal was an ex-NDA cadet who had joined IMA in January 2019 after three years of training at National Defence Academy. A procedural court of inquiry has been ordered in the matter.