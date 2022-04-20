I`M The Most Bullied Person In The World, Says Donald Trump's Wife Melania

Washington: Melania Trump feels she is the most bullied person in the world.

Talking about her Be Best initiative, which concentrates on the issue of cyberbullying, the United States first lady said, "I could say I`m the most bullied person in the world...one of them if you really see what people are saying about me. That`s why my Be Best initiative is focusing on social media and online behavior." According to a report by E Online, Melania, while speaking with an ABC News correspondent, also mentioned that there is a need to prepare the children in this regard.

"We need to educate the children of social-emotional behavior, so when they grow up they know how to deal with those issues," she said. When asked if her husband and US President Donald Trump would be running for re-election, she said, "I believe that my husband is doing an incredible job for this nation and I want the American people to have success, so whatever he will decide I will support him." Reflecting on her time in the White House, Melania stated, "I really love to live in Washington and in the White House and, yes, I`m enjoying it."