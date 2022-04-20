I�m comfortable with both Ranveer, Ranbir, says Deepika Padukone

Fresh from the release of �Tamasha�, in which she romanced former beau Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone is all geared up for the release of her next film �Bajirao Mastani�, co-starring Ranveer Singh. The actress says she is comfortable working with both actors. Asked how promoting �Bajirao Mastani� with Ranveer is different from promoting �Tamasha� with Ranbir, Deepika said: �Many told me,�You have two releases back to back with not even a month�s gap, you�ll be exhausted�. Just like you can see, he (Ranveer) doesn�t let me talk much, which is good. He himself starts on his own tone.� �On other hand, Ranbir speaks very less. At that time, it becomes my job to make up (for him). But during �Bajirao Mastani� promotions, he (Ranveer) makes up for me.� �I�m comfortable with both of them. It depends on the situation. I�m very adaptable,� Deepika added. Set to release on December 18, �Bajirao Mastani�, directed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Priyanka Chopra. Talking about the film, Ranveer said: �Basically every Bhansali film is tagged as an emotional drama. But in �Bajirao Mastani�, people will get to see everything from emotional drama to action, romance, comedy and songs.� While Deepika doesn�t have any other project lined up immediately after �Bajirao Mastani�, Ranveer will next be seen in filmmaker Aditya Chopra�s �Befikre�. The film will also star actress Vaani Kapoor. �Since a long time I�ve had a dream to work with my mentor Aditya Chopra. I always wanted to star in a film in which he directs and I�ll be acting. It will be a beautiful romantic film. It will also feature Vaani. I�m really looking forward to this project. In �Befikre�, I�ll be clean shaved with long hair,� Ranveer said. �Aditya sir is the reason because of which I�m here as he gave me my first break with his production venture �Band Baaja Baaraat�.�