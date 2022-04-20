Illinois Governor isolates after potential Covid-19 exposure

Washington: J.B. Pritzker, Governor of the US state of Illinois, has self-isolated after a potential exposure to the novel coronavirus during a meeting earlier this week, according to his office.

In a statement on Friday, the office said that Pritzker had attended the meeting in a large conference room on Monday with members of the Illinois Restaurant Association, one of whom has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in quarantine, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Governor urged residents to do whatever they can to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"We're in a bad situation (but) I'm not looking at the broader mitigation of stay at home as in something I would do in the coming days or a week," Pritzker was quoted as saying by local media.

"But I can't guarantee you what it looks like two weeks from now or three weeks. I just don't know," he added.

The news came as Illinois officials announced a record 10,376 new coronavirus cases and 49 deaths on Friday, the state's Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois has so far reported more than 457,000 confirmed cases and 10,337 deaths.

—IANS