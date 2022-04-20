Illicit Relationship: Woman Kills Husband In UP

Muzaffarnagar: Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a woman and her paramour for killing her husband in Shahpur area of the city. The woman and her paramour killed Sunil Kumar when he was sleeping in his room in Gariyan locality on Saturday night, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudhir Kumar Singh here on Sunday.

The SSP said during the interrogation of the woman it was found that she had illicit relationship with her neighbour. But as her husband recently came to know about it and threatened his wife about it, so they killed him by stabbing with a knife when he was asleep. Both the accused have been arrested by the police. UNI