Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh Seized, One Arrested

Dehradun: One person was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand police for allegedly smuggling 135 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 2.5 lakh in Raiwala area of the district. Acting on a tip-off, a mini truck was intercepted by the STF team in Raiwala area late last night. On searching the vehicle, the cartons carrying illicit liquor were seized which were hidden under animal fodder, police said. While one Lokesh Thapa was arrested, his aide Mintu escaped. Police has filed a case under Excise Act and 207 Motor Vehicle Act in this connection. On interrogation, Thapa revealed they brought the 'Arunachal' brand liquor from Bilaspur in Ambala and were going to sell it at Satpuli in Pauri Garhwal district in the state. STF has seized 840 cartons of illicit liquor in the state in last five months.