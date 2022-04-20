Illegally Running Pine Tar Factory Seized

Almora: A team of Almora Forest Division has taken a major action after they seized an illegally running Pine Tar (Leesa) factory. The accused was extracting Pine Tar from reserved forest area without allocation and had damaged around 170 pine trees. The forest team consisted of two IFS officers besides others. DFO Almora has ordered an inquiry into the entire matter. Many people are being suspected to be involved in this case.

According to the information available, sources had tipped off DFO Kundan Kumar about a Pine Tar factory being operated illegally in the reserved forest area of Kalait Van Panchayat. DFO along with IFS officer Abhilasha Singh and forest circle officer Sanchita Verma, Bishan Lal, along with a team of foresters, raided Kalait, where 185 tins illegally extracted Pine Tar were recovered. The accused was unable to produce any papers in his favour.

DFO Kundan Kumar said that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Forest Act 1927 has been registered against the accused Chandan Singh alias Chandan Bhoj while the factory has been sealed. He said that orders have been given to investigate the matter. The DFO said that if any employee of the Forest Department is found involved in the case, strict action against would be taken against such the employees. He has also instructed the forest officials to be vigilant.