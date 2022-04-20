Illegal Sand Mining Case: CBI Conducts Searches; Likely To Summon Akhilesh, Prajapati

New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and another senior Samajwadi Party leader are likely to be summoned by the CBI which conducted searches on Saturday at 14 locations in connection with an illegal sand mining case, officials said.

Among the prominent people whose premises were searched included 2008 batch IAS officer B Chandrakala, who became famous on social media for her alleged anti-corruption crusade. Her videos on social networking sites lashing government officials earned her a title of 'Lady Dabang' (daring).

The searches were spread across multiple districts including Jalaun, Hamirpur, Lucknow and also in the national capital, they added.

Besides Yadav, the CBI is likely to question Gayatri Prajapati, who was arrested in 2017 following a complaint of rape by a woman residing in Chitrakoot.

It is alleged that the public servants allowed illegal mining during 2012-16 and illegally renewed licences despite a ban by National Green Tribunal on mining. It is alleged that the officers allowed theft of minerals, extort money from lease holders, extort money from drivers.

In 2016, on the directions of the Allahabad High Court to probe the case of illegal mining of minor minerals, the CBI had filed seven preliminary enquiries. FIR has been registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code against 11 individuals, unknown persons and public servants.