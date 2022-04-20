Illegal mining work continues in Dharchula, Uttarakhand

Dharchula: Illegal mining activity has allegedly continued in the Kali Nadi and Dhauli rivers. The mining activity continues in Baluwakot, Kalika, Dharchula, Elagad and Chirkila areas.

Illegal mining has allegedly continued in the Kalika in Ghochaya Band near Masani Temple in Baluwakot, in Dharchula near the India-Nepal International Jhula Bridge, Mini Stadium, Elagad and dam site in Chirkila.

However, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Dharchula, Anil Kumar Shukla said, "From time to time, those doing illegal mining are raided and action is taken. People mining on the spot are not found. Majority of those working in these illegal mines are women. Strict action will be taken against illegal mining taking place in all these areas."

Local residents have complained about continued illegal mining. "The work of open mining in the banks of the river is going on in Dharchula, while the administration remains unaware. Illegal miners are operating with impunity," said Harish Dhami a local resident.

"A big mishap can occur anytime due to this activity. The administration should deal with the issue strictly," added Dhami. (ANI)