Illegal Mining Could Be Reason Behind SP Family Dispute: UP Minister

Etawah: Uttar Pradesh minister of state for mining and excise Archana Pandey today said that dispute within the Yadav family of Samajwadi Party could be due to illegal money earned through unlawful mining during the last regime. Talking to mediapersons here, Ms Pandey said that as per the reports illegal mining has become a bone of contention between the members of the first SP family. "Division of money collected through illegal mining could be the reason for the dispute," she further said. She announced that the present BJP government as committed to stop all illegal things including mining. Earlier the minister was accorded a warm welcome in Etawah her home town on first visit after becoming the state minister. UNI