Illegal Cracker-Manufacturing Unit Busted, 3 Held: Noida Police

Noida: An illegal firecracker-manufacturing unit located in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida was busted on Friday and three people arrested, police said.

Sixteen sacks and three cartons of firecrackers were recovered from the facility set-up in a house in Dadri police station area, Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said.

'Earlier, this facility was used for soap manufacturing but was eventually converted into an illegal set-up to manufacture firecrackers,' Pandey said.

He said three persons, identified as Jaibhagwan, Mahendra and Ramgopal, were held from the spot, while two of their associates managed to escape.

'A huge quantity of unfinished crackers was also recovered from the house, besides some machinery that was used in the manufacturing of these items,' he said. The police also recovered four-five drums full of a variant of alcohol used for making the crackers, while a pickup-truck and a Mahindra Scorpio have been impounded from the spot, he added.

'Preliminary investigation has revealed that they used to sell the firecrackers in Delhi. Their network for procurement of raw material and supply chain of finished items is being tracked,' Pandey said.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the law and further proceedings being carried out, the police said. —PTI