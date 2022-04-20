Illegal Construction In Haridwar Forest Division To Be Removed In 3 Months, Panel Tells NGT

Haridwar / New Delhi: Illegal construction in Haridwar Forest Division will be removed within three months, a committee has told the National Green Tribunal on a plea alleging rampant violation of forest laws.

The oversight committee, headed by former judge Justice U C Dhyani, told the NGT that there was some delay in the proceedings relating to the eviction of encroachers because of the Model Code of Conduct during the elections. "No new encroachment has now taken place and some encroachments have been removed. In some cases, orders of eviction have been passed or other proceedings were pending. The remaining eviction proceedings are to be completed within three months," the panel told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel.

NGT has now sought a final report by the oversight committee on the status of action taken, and its recommendations in the matter, by November 30. The tribunal had formed the oversight committee comprising Justice U C Dhyani, principal chief conservator of forest, Dehradun; Manoj Chandran, IFS, CCF land survey directorate, Dehradun, and the district magistrate of Haridwar.

The NGT was hearing the plea filed by environment activist Gauri Maulekhi against illegal constructions in Haridwar forest division in Shyampur range. According to the applicant, Chandi Block in Shyampur Range, Shivalik Elephant Reserve, and its adjoining Rajaji National Park and Tiger Reserve are wildlife habitats within 100 metre of the Ganga where large scale construction is going on without any clearance from the competent authorities under Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

Construction was taken up at Dakshinkali Temple, Maa Chandi Devi Purohit Residential Area, Chandikeshwar Mahadev Avam VedKarmk and Vidyalaya, Gauri Shankar Temple Parking Area, among other places, said the plea filed by advocates Rahul Choudhary and Meera Gopal. PTI